For 30 years, the VIC has been dedicated to helping children foster excitement and wonder about the great outdoors. Join us for our annual Kids Biofest, the grand finale to our Junior Naturalist week. Our staff dedicates this day of learning and exploring to children--the future of our planet. Family and child-friendly birding, hiking, games, crafts, hands-on-wildlife experiences, and more wait for you and your budding naturalist! Visit our website for full event details. Donations appreciated. All ages invited.