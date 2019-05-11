The 2019 Kids’ Exchange Consignment Sale, sponsored by the nonprofit Community Exchange Foundation, will be held only once this year on Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Chase Sports Complex, 22 Hudson Falls Road in South Glens Falls, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This will be a giant megasale with items from all seasons.

The half-price sale runs from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. when most items are marked down by 50%. Admission is free. Purchases are cash only. The megasale features free face painting, bounce houses and a Great Escape Season Pass raffle.

Since its inception in 2010, the Kids’ Exchange has recirculated over $700,000 of new and gently-used merchandise. The megasale offers thousands of like-new and gently-used children’s items for sale to the public. The sale offers top-quality children’s clothing sizes newborn-18/20, toys, winter outerwear and sports gear, outdoor play equipment and bikes, baby gear and strollers, gaming & tech gear, books, furniture, room décor, and lots more.

Donated children’s goods are accepted at Chase Sports Complex on Wednesday May 8 from 12-8pm.

The Community Exchange Foundation has distributed over $145,000 to local charities since its inception. Proceeds from the 2019 Fall Kids’ Exchange will continue to benefit local nonprofit organizations. Past beneficiaries have included the Ndakinna Education Center, Lake George Arts Project Jazz Festival, Crandall Library, Hudson Headwaters Health Foundation, Adirondack Theatre Festival, Adirondack Folk School, and many more.

For sale details, visit www.exchangesale.org or contact sale@exchangesale.org.