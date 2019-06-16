The Kids' Fishing Derby on Lake Colby is held on Fathers' Day from 8 a.m. to noon.

Free hotdogs, chips and soft drinks are served.

There is a 1st and 2nd prize in four or five categories depending on whether bass season is open.

Open to kids who do not need a license to fish (up to and including 15 year olds).

Only fish caught in Lake Colby are eligible for prizes. Fish must have been caught by the child entering it in the contest. (Adult help is kept to a minimum.)