Kids Movie Night: "Toy Story 4"

Free event for local kids. Bus pickup and drop off available by reservation. Bus pickup will begin approximately 4:45pm, drop off following the movie, approximately 7pm. Parents are welcome to drop off and pick up kids themselves as well. Sign up required for food ordering purposes, pizza and snacks will be served.

Call 518-624-3077 to sign up/bus reservations. This event is co-sponsored by the Town of Long Lake Parks & Rec Department and the Long Lake CTSO. This month's movie is "Toy Story 4"