Kids Night Out! - Ages 4 & up. Life can be hectic between school, sports, recitals….laundry. Here’s a chance to practice a little self care and drop the kids off at CMAS for a fun filled night of exploring our hands-on exhibits, socializing, enjoying a pizza party, and creating a masterpiece of their very own. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration required by 5/29/19. $20 per child ($15 for each additional)