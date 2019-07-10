Klimt & Schiele: Eros and Psyche (Great Art Wednesday)

Klimt Klimt and Schiele

An in-depth examination artists Gustav Klimt and his protégé and dear friend Egon Schiele, who created images of extraordinary visual power: from the eroticism of Klimt's mosaic-like works, to the anguished and raw work of the young Schiele in his magnetic nudes and contorted figures against the backdrop of nocturnal Vienna, full of masked balls and dreams imbued with sexuality. Wednesday, July 10 at 11am. Tickets are $13/ $8 students