Knife Sheath with David Cornelius. #1511-0817.

Adirondack Folk School Knife Sheath

Learn how to custom make a leather sheath for a knife of your choosing. You bring your knife and Dave will walk you through the steps of measuring and cutting the leather as well as stitching the sheath together. It can be a belt sheath or a hanging sheath. Students can also imprint a design into it choosing from the several that Dave will provide.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $15.