2020 St. Patrick’s Day Events

Thursday, March 12th

Corned Beef Sandwich Lunch - Corned Beef Sandwich served with Fries and Cole Slaw. Irish Music, Killian's on Draft. Take outs available at 11:30. Cost $12.00

Saturday, March 14th

Irishman of the Year Dinner - Corned Beef, Potatoes, Cabbage and Carrots Dinner served at 6:00pm. Open at 3:00pm. Killian’s on Draft, Live Irish Band – Loose Monkeys. Cost $17.00 per person

Irishman of the Year Award at 7:00 pm.