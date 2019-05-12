Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch

to Google Calendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00

Lyon Mountain American Legion Post #1623 3909 NY Route 374, Lyon Mountain, New York 12952

Adults $12.00, all Mothers $6.00 (1/2 price), Children 6-12 $5.00 - 5 & under FREE

Menu: Variety of Breakfast & Lunch items to include smoked mac & cheese, chicken wings, quiche, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, home fries, pancakes etc...plus juice, coffee and dessert included

50/50 raffle

Proceeds to benefit Mission of Hope & St. Bernard's Capital Campaign Fund

Take outs available 518-735-4372. For more information call 518-578-2638 or 518-593-2052

Info

Lyon Mountain American Legion Post #1623 3909 NY Route 374, Lyon Mountain, New York 12952 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
to Google Calendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Knights of Columbus Council #7215 & Mission of Hope 2nd Annual Mother's Day Brunch - 2019-05-12 09:00:00