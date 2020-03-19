What You Should Know About Ticks

Ticks are a widespread problem in the North Country. These vectors of disease require us to be vigilant in order to protect ourselves. In this workshop we will cover how to recognize tick habitat, how to prevent bites, how to do a tick check and what to look for, insecticide use, and more.

There is a $5 fee for this workshop and pre-registration is required in order for us to have enough materials ready. Contact Jolene at 518 561-7450 or email me at jmw442@cornell.edu with questions or to register.

