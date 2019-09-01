Labor Day Weekend Backyard Bash

Basin Harbor Fireworks

It's the end of summer and Basin Harbor is here to celebrate with a BANG at the Backyard Bash on Sunday September 1st of Labor Day Weekend. Local food trucks, local brews, family relays with prizes, kids entertainment, live music, fireworks and more! $10.00 General Admission, $7.00 Senior Admission for 65+, kids under 10 are free.

Band: Grippo Funk

Vendors: Tac-o' de Town, Giant Jousting, Face Painting, Jamaican Supreme, Mediterranean Mix, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Caricature Artist, and More!

Event is rain or shine! See you there!