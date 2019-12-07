The ever popular Annual Ladies Holiday Luncheon will be hosted by the Friends of the Long Lake Library at the Adirondack Hotel in Long Lake. The International Flair Luncheon includes a menu of Curried Cream of Corn Soup, Spring Greens with Citrus Shrimp and an entrée medley of Patatas Bravas – Crisp Yukon Potatoes with a mild authentic Spanish Bravas Sauce, served on the side; Chicken Francaise served in a White Wine, Lemon & Butter Sauce and Broccolini sautéed lightly in Olive Oil & Garlic. Enjoy coffee and tea with your dessert of Tartufo – a Classic Italian Ice Cream Dessert coated in Chocolate. A Cash Bar is available.

Once again, Santa’s auction will offer various themed gift baskets for bid during dessert. All of the proceeds from Santa’s Auction will benefit the Library.

Luncheon donation is $20. Deadline for paid reservations is November 22. For more information and reservations call Mary Ann Roche at 518 624-6700.