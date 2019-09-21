Lake Champlain Cleanup Day

Join United By Blue for a community cleanup of Lake Champlain! In honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day, United By Blue, Rozalia Project, and Outdoor Gear Exchange invite volunteers in Burlington to join us in cleaning up the shorelines of Lake Champlain after a busy summer of recreation.

Volunteers can select to meet at either North Beach Park or Oakledge Park at 9am on September 21st. Please indicate which location you would like to meet at in the registration questions.

Each volunteer group will clean their respective location, guided by staff leaders for approximately 1.5 hours. After that, we ask volunteers to meet us in the Market Square from 11am - 1pm to help us sort and record data on the trash we've collected before responsibly disposing of it. Volunteers will be treated to complimentary snacks and drinks during the trash sort, as well as a free United By Blue tee-shirt (pick it up at our warehouse sale at Outdoor Gear Exchange!).

If you have not pre-registered by 9/20/19, please meet at North Beach Park. Walk-in volunteers are welcome!

We'll provide cleanup supplies, water to refill your water bottle (BYO reusable water bottle!), and snacks. You bring sturdy shoes, long pants, and your friends!

To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-by-blue-cleanup-burlington-vt-registration-56132010354