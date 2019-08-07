Lake Dunmore Steamboat Tour Presentation
Presented by the Salisbury VT Historical Society
Salisbury Congregational Church 853 Maple Street, Salisbury, Vermont 05769
Oscar Schroeder and his steamboat, ca. 1900
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Oscar Schroeder (1865-1939) operated a steamboat on Lake Dunmore and gave visitors tours of the lake.
Bill Power will bring to life a photographic "steamboat" tour of that time period. Over 200 photos will be presented along with commentary on many of the views. Included in the presentation are: Oscar Schroeder and his steamboat; glass factory pictures; Loyal Kelsey's farm (now Braubury Beach); Cove Point Pavilion; former hotels and tea houses; Satan's Kingdom, and numerous other shoreline views of Lake Dunmore ca. 100 years ago.