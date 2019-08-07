Lake Dunmore Steamboat Tour Presentation

Oscar Schroeder and his steamboat, ca. 1900

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Oscar Schroeder (1865-1939) operated a steamboat on Lake Dunmore and gave visitors tours of the lake.

Bill Power will bring to life a photographic "steamboat" tour of that time period. Over 200 photos will be presented along with commentary on many of the views. Included in the presentation are: Oscar Schroeder and his steamboat; glass factory pictures; Loyal Kelsey's farm (now Braubury Beach); Cove Point Pavilion; former hotels and tea houses; Satan's Kingdom, and numerous other shoreline views of Lake Dunmore ca. 100 years ago.