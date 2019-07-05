Lake George 7th Annual Hike-A-Thon & After Party

LGLC Hike-A-Thon

The Hike-A-Thon is full, but you can still join the Lake George Land Conservancy’s premiere event at its first ever After Party, 11 am - 3 pm at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George Village. Free ice cream from Stewart’s Shops and cold drinks from Adirondack Pub & Brewery as supplies last. Helicopter (no rides), Carl Heilman and other sponsors on-site. More info at LakeGeorgeHikeAThon.org.