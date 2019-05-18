Lake George Community Garden Club Perennial Plant Sale

Come early for the best selection! Select from a wide variety of high-quality perennial plants carefully dug, potted, and ready to plant from Garden Club members’ zone 4 and 5 gardens. Garden club members are always available at the sales to share planting instructions and gardening tips. All perennials are reasonably priced to fit your budget.

Proceeds from the sale are used to fund civic beautification and community service projects, donations to local charities, and camperships for youth to attend New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s Camp Colby near Saranac Lake.

For more information about the Lake George Community Garden Club, please visit http://www.lakegeorgecommunitygardenclub.org/ or contact Annette Newcomb at 518-793-6893 or Charlanne McDonough at 518-796-1777.