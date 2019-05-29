Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony

to Google Calendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00

Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

Join us for the free opening night ceremony to kickoff of the Lake George Elvis Festival.  The ceremony takes place lakeside at the amphitheater in Shepard Park.  Get a run down of this year’s schedule, any changes from last year and enjoy performances from many of our headliners. Visit the website for details and this year's schedule: https://lakegeorgeelvisfest.com

Events subject to change. Call Elvis Festival in advance to verify.

Info

Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845 View Map
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Live Music Events
888-406-5885
to Google Calendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony - 2019-05-29 19:00:00