Lake George Elvis Festival Opening Ceremony
Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845
Join us for the free opening night ceremony to kickoff of the Lake George Elvis Festival. The ceremony takes place lakeside at the amphitheater in Shepard Park. Get a run down of this year’s schedule, any changes from last year and enjoy performances from many of our headliners. Visit the website for details and this year's schedule: https://lakegeorgeelvisfest.com
