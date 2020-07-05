Lake George Land Conservancy Virtual Hike-A-Thon

Due to the pandemic and focus on individual outings, the Hike-A-Thon will be run as a virtual event rather than volunteer-led groups.

The 2020 Hike-A-Thon was on route to be the largest, most exciting Hike-A-Thon yet. And it still can be—with your help! We encourage everyone—registered or not—to participate. With your cooperation, we can still make this a great event. If you have already registered, you will still receive your free 2020 Hike-A-Thon shirt, as promised. We are working on the logistics of this, and will be in touch when we have more details.

How to participate:

1. Go outside on July 5th to enjoy an outing on your own. This may be in your own backyard, a local park, or other favorite hike or paddle. If social distancing protocols are still in place, please continue to be safe and choose a destination that is local to you, and avoid crowds.

2. Show your Hike-A-Thon pride! Wear a t-shirt from a past Hike-A-Thon or this year’s (those who registered will receive free shirts as promised – more details to be sent directly to the primary registrant). This year’s shirt, as well as past years’, will also available to purchase via lglcstore.myshopify.com. Orders must be placed by June 5th for delivery by July 1st.

3. Share a selfie or two on Facebook or Instagram, with the hashtag #LGHikeAThon2020—be sure to let us know where you are and who you’re with. Follow us @HikeLakeGeorge and @LakeGeorgeHikeAThon. Not on social media? No problem! Email pictures to shoffman@lglc.org.

If you have any questions about this new plan, or about any other aspect of the Hike-A-Thon, please contact Sarah at shoffman@lglc.org.

As always, we are so grateful to all of you who made a donation with your registration, and to our sponsors. This year their support is especially important as we work through these difficult times. Please help us show our thanks by supporting them, as they have supported us!

For more information, visit our Hike-A-Thon site: lakegeorgehikeathon.org