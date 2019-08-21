Lake George Land Conservancy: Living Lands Series - Adirondack Wildlife Refuge
Lake George Land Conservancy 4905 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814
Join Wendy Hall from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge as she presents on rehabbing wildlife in the Adirondacks, including wolves, foxes and bears, coyotes, bobcats, a porcupine, opossum, owls, hawks, peregrine falcon, ravens, and a turkey vulture.
Space is limited – registration is requested!
To register, see full schedule and details, click here: http://www.lglc.org/events-and-programs/living-lands/.
