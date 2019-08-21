Lake George Land Conservancy: Living Lands Series - Adirondack Wildlife Refuge

Lake George Land Conservancy 4905 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814

Join Wendy Hall from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge as she presents on rehabbing wildlife in the Adirondacks, including wolves, foxes and bears, coyotes, bobcats, a porcupine, opossum, owls, hawks, peregrine falcon, ravens, and a turkey vulture.

Space is limited – registration is requested!

To register, see full schedule and details, click here: http://www.lglc.org/events-and-programs/living-lands/.

http://www.lglc.org/events-and-programs/

Lake George Land Conservancy 4905 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, New York 12814 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
