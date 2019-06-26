Lake George Land Conservancy: Living Lands Series - A Hemlock Forest Story

LGLC Lake George Land Conservancy

Charlotte Malmborg of NYS Hemlock Initiative at Cornell University will join LGLC staff for this discussion about our hemlock forests and current threats from invasive insects like the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA).

Join the Lake George Land Conservancy every Wednesday evening this summer for their FREE summer series Living Lands. This weekly presentation series will take an exclusive and up-close look at the wildlife and people who utilize the land of Lake George and the Adirondacks, past and present! Presentations begin at 5:30 pm and are held at the LGLC office in Bolton Landing.

Space is limited – registration is requested!

To register, see full schedule and details, click here: http://www.lglc.org/events-and-programs/living-lands/.

