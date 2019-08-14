Lake George Land Conservancy: Living Lands Series- When the Railroads Came to Lake George

Lake George Town and Village Historian Margy Mannix will present this story of the D&H Railway, trolley, and the incline railway on Prospect Mountain.

Join the Lake George Land Conservancy every Wednesday evening this summer for their FREE summer series Living Lands. This weekly presentation series will take an exclusive and up-close look at the wildlife and people who utilize the land of Lake George and the Adirondacks, past and present! Presentations begin at 5:30 pm and are held at the LGLC office in Bolton Landing.

Space is limited – registration is requested!

To register, see full schedule and details, click here: http://www.lglc.org/events-and-programs/living-lands/.

