Lake George Polar Plunge

To Benefit Special Olympics NY

Shepard Park 271 Canada Street, Lake George, New York 12845

Registration 9:00AM to11:30AM, Plunge at NOON at Shepards Park Beach

The pre-party will be at the Lake George Beach Club on Friday, November 8th from 8PM-12AM

Gather family, friends, teammate and co-workers to start a POLAR PLUNGE TEAM or join as an individual! Ask everyone you know to help sponsor your plunge in support of local Special Olympics athletes, every dollar makes a difference. 

For more info, go to the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/847622938937339/

