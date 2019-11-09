Lake George Polar Plunge

Registration 9:00AM to11:30AM, Plunge at NOON at Shepards Park Beach

The pre-party will be at the Lake George Beach Club on Friday, November 8th from 8PM-12AM

Gather family, friends, teammate and co-workers to start a POLAR PLUNGE TEAM or join as an individual! Ask everyone you know to help sponsor your plunge in support of local Special Olympics athletes, every dollar makes a difference.

For more info, go to the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/847622938937339/