Every Saturday and Sunday in February, winter enthusiasts flock to Lake George Village to watch, support, and participate in the cook-offs, races, tournaments, games and other activities on the ice and around the village.

The Opening Ceremonies and the parade along Canada Street take place on the first weekend kicking off the annual Carnival.

Looking for something fun to do on a Saturday or Sunday? The Lake George Winter Carnival has the Polar Plunge, pony rides, helicopter rides, horse-drawn carriage rides, Lake George Dog's Got Talent Show, children's activities, and face painting every Saturday and Sunday.

Hit the Hot Chocolate Bar at the Beach, and make S'mores at the Beach every Saturday. Make sure you don't leave before the fireworks blast off!

MYO (Make Your Own) ice cream sundae every Sunday during the Carnival!

More fun and lively entertainment include Outhouse Races, the Chili Cook-off, 4x4 truck races, and an ATV Poker run, ice diving demonstrations, the Glacier Golf Tournament, and the always popular chowder cook-off and chicken wing cook-off competitions.

Check out a first-hand look at Winter Carnival Season in the Lake George Area! And, if you like all things winter, make sure you check out the amazing ice bars in Lake George!

Please Note: All events and activities are weather and ice conditions permitting, and are subject to change.