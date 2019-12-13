Lake Placid Holiday Village Stroll
Various Locations in Lake Placid Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946
The Stroll is a family and couples weekend chock full of events, entertainment, parties, dining specials and shopping in the fairy-tale winter wonderland of Lake Placid. The weekend includes lots of free kids activities. Santa will be making an appearance in several locations throughout the weekend. There will also be dining specials and live entertainment into the late evening hours. See the website for full schedule. http://www.holidayvillagestroll.com/