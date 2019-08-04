Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert

× Expand Lake Placid Sinfonietta Don't miss it!

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents “Beethoven, Barber and Friends” at 7:30 PM on Sunday, August 4 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, Peter Rubardt conducting. Soprano Halley Gilbert returns to the Lake Placid stage in the beloved “Knoxville, Summer 1915” complemented by Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8” and works by Copland and Wagner. For more information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org. Tickets are available online and at the LPCA box office 518.523.2512.