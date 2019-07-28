Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert

× Expand Lake Placid Sinfonietta Don't miss it!

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents “The Force Unleashed” with Stuart Malina conducting, at 7:30 PM on Sunday, July 29 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Works that explode with energy, from Ibert’s “Divertissement” to Mendelssohn’s divine “Violin Concerto” with concert violinist Alexander Kerr as soloist. For more information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org. Tickets are available online and at the LPCA box office 518.523.2512.