Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert

The Force Unleashed

to Google Calendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00

Lake Placid Center for the Arts 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents “The Force Unleashed” with Stuart Malina conducting, at 7:30 PM on Sunday, July 29 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Works that explode with energy, from Ibert’s “Divertissement” to Mendelssohn’s divine “Violin Concerto” with concert violinist Alexander Kerr as soloist. For more information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org. Tickets are available online and at the LPCA box office 518.523.2512.

Info

Lake Placid Center for the Arts 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
518-523-2051
to Google Calendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert - 2019-07-28 19:30:00