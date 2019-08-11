Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert

× Expand Lake Placid Sinfonietta Don't miss it!

The Lake Placid Sinfonietta presents the last of its’ Summer Symphony Series concerts on Sunday, August 11 at 7:30 PM the Lake Placid Center for the Arts with Peter Rubardt conducting. Titled “Lyricism Sublime,” Mozart’s warm-hearted violin concerto showcases the lyric gifts of violinist Bella Hristova, the evening’s featured Guest Artist. Setting off this magnificent work is a delicate and nostalgic tribute to Summer by Honnegger and spectacularly melodic works by Rossini and Schubert. For more information call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org. Tickets are available online and at the LPCA box office 518.523.2512.