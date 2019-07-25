Lake Placid Sinfonietta Concert

Enjoy a free Lake Placid Sinfonietta Free Community concert at 7PM at the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake with Stuart Malina conducting. The concert is supported by the Hotel Saranac and the Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce. The evening will feature a side-by-side performance where area musicians can rehearse and perform Bizet’s “Danse Boheme” and Offenbach’s “Orhpheus in the Underworld” with the orchestra. For more information on the concert or how to participate in the side-by-side experience, call 518.523.2051 or go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org