Lake Placid Sinfonietta Lake Placid Sinfonietta

The Orchestra of the Adirondacks. From its inception in 1917 to the present day, Lake Placid Sinfonietta has provided excellence in classical performance to the heart of the Adirondacks. Tickets $15 in advance / $20 at the door. Free admission for youth. For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase thru Brown Paper Tickets (a secure online ticketing service).