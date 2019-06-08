Lampworking: Glass Bead Surface Decoration with Renee Kingsley. #1408-0608. 1/2 day.

Adirondack Folk School Lampworking: Glass Bead Surface Decoration

Want to get creative with your beads? Endless design possibilities begin with a simple dot or line. Students will learn how to lay dots and lines on the surface of a bead as the basis of bead design and style. Learn how to melt and move the dots and lines into various patterns and designs. Creating and using multicolor rods of glass called "twisties" will also be covered. Previous lampwork experience required.

Tuition $80. Member Tuition $60. Materials fee $20.