Landscape Architecture Discussion

Landscape architect Peter Ker Walker will discuss the highlights of his landscape projects in the conference room of the Middlebury Town Offices. Fee: $5 general public; Sheldon Museum members and Vermont Association of Vermont Landscape Architects members free. Space is limited, advance reservations are recommended by calling 802-388-2117.

The presentation is in conjunction with the Henry Sheldon Museum’s summer exhibit The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley. The exhibit and the talk are jointly sponsored by the Henry Sheldon Museum and The Cultural Landscape Foundation of Washington, D.C. and its presenting sponsors, The Davey Tree Expert Company and Victor Stanley, Inc.; the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects; and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

Walker has contributed to a wide variety of projects. With Kiley, he represented the firm on the Kennedy Commission for Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington DC and at La Defense, Paris, France. In London he was engaged on the master plan for the National Planning Commission of Canberra, Australia. On his own, Walker completed Kiley Walker projects, for which he had been responsible, including the US Embassy in Amman, Jordan, Fountain Place, Dallas, Texas and the Dallas Museum of Art. His work comprises commissions ranging from significant residences to large scale developments ­– multi-use projects, parks, campuses, office building plazas, interior gardens and various aquariums. His work can be found throughout France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Jordan, the Netherlands, Canada and the USA.