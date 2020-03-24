River Berry Farm logo

Landscape Design for Pollinators by Jane Sorensen, River Berry Farm co-owner, Northeast Pollinator Plants owner, landscape architect and UVM Adjunct.

As we domesticate the landscape, it is up to us domesticators to create habitat for pollinators in our own landscapes. Learn about what makes a good pollinator habitat and the various forms they can take, from meadows to formal gardens. Jane will share her extensive list of habitat plants and suggest where you can find seeds, plants and more information to empower you to enhance your pollinator landscape. Free and open to the public.

BIO

Jane Sorensen is passionate about pollinator habitat enhancement and loves any opportunity to spread the word. She is a full-time farmer and co-owner of River Berry Farm, an organic fruit and vegetable farm in Fairfax, Vermont, where she grows and sells native plants for pollinators on farm and through her on-line nursery, Northeast Pollinator Plants. Jane teaches one course at UVM, Landscape Design for Pollinators, and is a retired landscape architect with 14 years experience.