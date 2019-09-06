Group Art Show

Left photo: Larry Zywica, Top Right: Ken Brouder, Bottom Right: Al Pouch

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Larry Zywica, "FLOWMOTION", Ken Brouder, "Chasing Light and Shadows", and Al Pouch, "The Little Things". This show will run from September 3 - 28.

The Arts Center’s September hours are Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please stop in to view the group show and to visit our gift shop, which features regional and local artists.