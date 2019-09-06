Group Art Show
Larry Zywica, "FLOWMOTION", Ken Brouder, "Chasing Light and Shadows", and Al Pouch, "The Little Things"
Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812
Left photo: Larry Zywica, Top Right: Ken Brouder, Bottom Right: Al Pouch
The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Larry Zywica, "FLOWMOTION", Ken Brouder, "Chasing Light and Shadows", and Al Pouch, "The Little Things". This show will run from September 3 - 28.
The Arts Center’s September hours are Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please stop in to view the group show and to visit our gift shop, which features regional and local artists.