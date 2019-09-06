Group Art Show

Larry Zywica, "FLOWMOTION", Ken Brouder, "Chasing Light and Shadows", and Al Pouch, "The Little Things"

to Google Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00

Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Larry Zywica, "FLOWMOTION", Ken Brouder, "Chasing Light and Shadows", and Al Pouch, "The Little Things". This show will run from September 3 - 28.

The Arts Center’s September hours are Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please stop in to view the group show and to visit our gift shop, which features regional and local artists.

Info

Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812 View Map
Arts & Culture Events
to Google Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-06 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-07 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-10 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-11 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Show - 2019-09-12 10:00:00