Squadron 224, the Sons of American Legion in Ticonderoga is please to announce their Lasagna Dinner. The menu includes: 3-meat, 4-cheese lasagna, fresh tossed salad with dressing, fresh-baked rolls with butter and dessert. Donation: $15

Eat-in or Take-out with local delivery. Please order ahead by calling 518-585-6220 or 1-781-733-3882

Additional individual lasagnas available for freezing. For veggie lasagna meals please order by March 24th at 7:00 p.m.