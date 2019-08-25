Last Sunday: Soldiers, Citizens, & Ghosts in the Time of the Battle of Hubbardton

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735

The site and Hubbardton Historical Society present this afternoon of telling the stories of the early civilians who lived here and the soldiers who fought here. Are there ghosts or spirits here and at other Revolutionary War battlefields? Meet at the museum for the start of the program. We will then go to the East Hubbardton Cemetery.

Community Events, History & Tours Events
802-273-2282
