Last Sunday: Soldiers, Citizens, & Ghosts in the Time of the Battle of Hubbardton

Hubbardton Battlefield SHS The East Hubbardton Cemetery, located nearby Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site.

The site and Hubbardton Historical Society present this afternoon of telling the stories of the early civilians who lived here and the soldiers who fought here. Are there ghosts or spirits here and at other Revolutionary War battlefields? Meet at the museum for the start of the program. We will then go to the East Hubbardton Cemetery.