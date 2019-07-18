Launch Party, Job Fair, Lecture

NCCC and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will host a launch party for the Individualized Business Administration program on July 18 at the college’s Ticonderoga campus, located at 11 Hawkeye Trail. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

The Individualized Business Administration program will prepare students for entry into a host of professions, such as accounting, customer service, human resources, insurance, hospitality and retail. Successful graduates can also transfer to any number of four-year institutions to continue their education.

The program will begin Aug. 23 with an inaugural dinner, open to students and their families, where participants can meet their classmates and get to know the faculty. The program kicks off Aug. 24.

A job fair will also take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Representatives from Essex County, International Paper and other area employers will be on hand to talk to job seekers about career opportunities they have available.

Attendees are also invited to stay for the college’s Free Summer Lecture Series at 7 p.m. that night. NCCC faculty member Peter Nelson will present “How the Adirondacks Made the Erie Canal Possible.”

To learn more about the Individualized Business Administration program, contact Amy Tuthill, Associate Director of Adult Learners, at 518-891-2915 ext. 1282 or atuthill@nccc.edu.