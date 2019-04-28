LAVENDER TEA PARTY

Spring 2019 brochure Spring 2019 brochure

April 28

Sunday | 1 to 3pm | Lavenlair Farm, Whitehall

Enjoy an old-fashioned, English-style lavender tea and delicious lavender desserts, and join Diane and David Allen of Lavenlair Farm in their stone farmhouse to celebrate its 199th year. They will talk about the property’s century-long history, the history of Lavenlair Farm and their own adventures in agritourism. The Allens will also field any lavender questions!

Instructors: David and Diane Allen, Lavenlair Farm

Price: $20 (Course price includes a $5 materials fee.)

CRN: 20023

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu