LAVENDER TEA PARTY

to Google Calendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00

Lavenlair Farm 437 Deweys Bridge Road, Whitehall, New York 12887

April 28

Sunday | 1 to 3pm | Lavenlair Farm, Whitehall

Enjoy an old-fashioned, English-style lavender tea and delicious lavender desserts, and join Diane and David Allen of Lavenlair Farm in their stone farmhouse to celebrate its 199th year. They will talk about the property’s century-long history, the history of Lavenlair Farm and their own adventures in agritourism. The Allens will also field any lavender questions!

Instructors: David and Diane Allen, Lavenlair Farm

Price: $20 (Course price includes a $5 materials fee.)

CRN: 20023

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu

Info

Lavenlair Farm 437 Deweys Bridge Road, Whitehall, New York 12887 View Map
Educational Events
to Google Calendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - LAVENDER TEA PARTY - 2019-04-28 13:00:00