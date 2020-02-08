LC Jazz "Winter Thaw" Free Concert

Tickets will be available starting December 22, 2019 at 7 a.m. Winter won’t seem so long once you’ve secured your ticket to the annual LC Jazz Band’s Winter Thaw FREE Community Concert.

LC Jazz is a Vergennes’-based 17 piece big band with vocalists and a whole lotta heart and talent. LC Jazz plays the music of the greats, (Basie, Ellington, Goodman, Miller, Sinatra, Darin) and, for over 25 years, raises important funds for their music scholarship program. The scholarships benefit students from Vergennes, Mt. Abe and Middlebury High Schools who are entering a music performance or music education program. This concert is free though any donations are welcome at the door and will go toward the student scholarship fun.

Tickets: 1) Reserve on-line, they are free, limit is 4. 2) Reserve by calling the Vergennes Opera House at 877-6737 and leave your name, phone number and the number of tickets you'd like, the limit is 4. 3) Take your chance at the door the evening of the performance. It is still FREE.

NOTE: We will release any unclaimed tickets to folks waiting, after 7:15pm the evening of the concert. Seating is limited and we ask folks to only reserve a ticket if they are absolutely planning on being there. We'd hate to turn neighbors away and have empty seats in the house. Last year's concert raised $2000 for the scholarship fund!

Come on down and take the winter chill out of your bones, enjoy some terrific music and libations from Bar Antidote at the cash bar, which opens at 6:30pm.

SPONSORS are: Ed & Beverly Biello, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Connie & Bill Houston, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, RPM: Restoration Performance Motorcars, The Schaefer Family, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Andrew & Jeff Fritz, The Vermont Agency, and H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders and the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House.