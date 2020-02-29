Leap Day Winter Track Walk

When identifying animal tracks in the snow, we often categorize the animals as walkers, trotters, bounders, or leapers. So spend this Leap Day learning which of our winter mammals leap across the snow and which ones plod. Newcomb Campus biologist Natasha Karniski-Keglovitz will teach the basics of track identification before you head outside to learn more about how animals move and how to identify the prints they leave behind. Be prepared to spend time outside on relatively flat, easy trails. Snowshoes will be provided for this free program. Pre-registration is greatly appreciated. Please email aic@esf.edu or call 518-582-2000.