Lake Placid Curling Club Announces “Learn to Curl” Program

Ever wanted to learn how to curl? Here’s your chance! The Lake Placid Curling Club invites the public to a “Learn To Curl” program at the Saranac Lake Civic Center. The program will consist of two Sunday sessions from 3:45-6 p.m. on October 20 and October 27. The program will cover the history of the game, etiquette and sportsmanship, game rules, on-ice training, and practice. The fee is $25.00/session. Upon completion of the program, participants may join the Club for the balance of the curling season and apply the “Learn to Curl” fee to the membership fee.

Attendees must bring a clean pair of rubber-soled tennis shoes to change into at the arena, and are encouraged to wear loose fitting, stretchy clothing, and to dress in layers. Jeans are not recommended. The air temperature inside the arena will be between 32-42 degrees. To register, go to: http://lakeplacidcurling.com/stepping-stones-learn-to-curl/

Originating in Scotland, curling is an ice sport enjoyed by thousands of Americans and over 1.5 million people in 35 nations. Curling was a full-medal sport at the 1924 Olympic Games in Chamonix, France, but would not again be recognized as such until the 1988 Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan. The sport gained major new interest and participation in the United States when the men’s team won the curling gold medal in 2018 in South Korea.

The Lake Placid Curling Club was founded in 1981 in Lake Placid and moved to the Saranac Lake Civic Center Arena in 2013. The Club is an Arena Club, with five sheets of ice. The regular curling season runs from October 2019-March 2020. The club will sponsor a second “Learn to Curl” program on December 29 and January 12, 2020.