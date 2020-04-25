Learn How To Build A Chicken Coop

Please join us for an afternoon of building chicken coops! We received the Willman Rice Poultry Fund from Cornell. We will be purchasing one chicken coop from Tractor Supply to have on display, but we will also be making two coops. One coop will stay in Essex County and one will go to Clinton County. The coops that we are making will also be used to display chickens during big county events!

Please wear clothes that you don't mind getting dirty, and appropriate footwear! We will be making 2 chicken coops, and painting them! Please bring any snacks and drinks you may want. We will be meeting on April 25th, 2020 from 12-2pm at the Fairgrounds. Registration is required and closes by April 10th: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/ChickenCoop_215