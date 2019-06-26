The North Cheever Sailing Club has racing every Wednesday (weather permitting) June to mid September. The races run from around 6pm to 7:30 PM; the course is directly off the Port Henry Pier and NYS Boat launch site. Port Henry is home to a fleet of six J24ʼs “The Worldʼs Most Popular One-Design Keelboat.” We are looking for sailors. Sailing/racing experience is helpful but not necessary. We will help you get started and practice skills with weekend “Learn to Sail” clinics. Come to the old Velez Marina, now newly renovated Port Henry Marina, (just north of town) Wednesday evenings 5 PM. There is no cost. Contact us: e-mail: phj24@earthlink.net for details and “Learn to Sail” schedule. Also look for the North Cheever Sailing Club official Facebook page.