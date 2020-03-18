Lecture: "7,000 Miles to A Wilderness Ethic"

Part of our 2020 Winter Lecture series, join us for "7,000 Miles to A Wilderness Ethic", presented by Tyler Socash.

All lectures are free and open to the public. We encourage attendees to come early for drinks/dinner to support the generous venue hosting the evening!

Tyler Socash is the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Education Programs Coordinator. He believes in fostering a personal connection with our public lands through exposure, education, and stewardship. The day after completing his master’s degree at the University of Rochester, Socash embarked on a 7,000-mile thru-hiking journey across the Pacific Crest Trail, Te Araroa in New Zealand, and the Appalachian Trail. This grand immersion into wilderness inspired him to defend rare wildlife habitats in New York State's Adirondack Park. He sits on the board of the Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, which promotes the intangibles of wildness and their benefits to humanity. In an effort to meld humor with conservation efforts, Socash also co-created and co-hosts Foot Stuff Podcast, which spotlights outdoor adventure, antics, and activism around the country.