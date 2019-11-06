Lecture: "A Decade with the Dine' (Navajo)"

Alvin and Vivian Reiner lived among the Navajo (Dine') in SE Utah for over a decade as teachers and emergency medical technicians. In addition Vivian was a Girl Scout leader and Alvin wrote and photographed for several publications. They will present cultural information and display items acquired during their stay. The presentation ties in with fourth through sixth grade level social studies curriculum, but of course is of interest to older students and adults as well. Program will begin at 6:00pm and is free and open to the public. For questions: 518-962-8717 or www.wadhamsfreelibrary.org