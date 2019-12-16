Lecture and Hike: Hemlock Woolly Adelgid

Hemlock Woolly Adelgid: An Invasive Threat to Adirondack Forests

December 16, 2019 (snow date: December 18) Lecture: 10:30am – 12:00pm Hike: 12:30pm – 1:30pm. Hosted by: New York State Hemlock Initiative at Cornell University, Essex County Soil & Water Conservation District, and SUNY College Environmental Science and Forestry

The eastern hemlock tree (Tsuga canadensis) is one of the most important tree species in New York forests. Here in New York, hemlocks are threatened by an invasive forest pest, the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA). HWA reached New York in the 1980s and continues to spread today, infesting new areas each year. In this talk and training event, Charlotte Malmborg of the New York State Hemlock Initiative will talk about the importance of hemlock trees in Adirondack forests, the threat presented by HWA, HWA biology, and how to identify HWA infestations in your area. She will also cover the current management strategies for HWA, including an introduction to biological control research at Cornell University. After Charlotte’s talk, we will head outside to identify hemlocks in the field and survey for HWA infestations.

**Note: SAF Continuing Education Credits pending **RSVP by email at cm933@cornell.edu or by phone 607-255-1065

(RSVP encouraged but not required)