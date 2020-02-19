Lecture and Opening Reception for Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Mahaney Arts Center, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125)
In ancient China, gold ornaments were potent symbols of official rank, gender, group identity, and economic status; by the early 20th century, they were sought after by art collectors for their beauty. Join Curator of Asian art and assistant professor Sarah Laursen for a lecture about the little-known history of early Chinese gold, followed by a reception with light refreshments in the lower lobby. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168