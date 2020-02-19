Lecture and Opening Reception for Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold

Mahaney Arts Center, Sabra Field Lecture Hall (Room 125)

In ancient China, gold ornaments were potent symbols of official rank, gender, group identity, and economic status; by the early 20th century, they were sought after by art collectors for their beauty. Join Curator of Asian art and assistant professor Sarah Laursen for a lecture about the little-known history of early Chinese gold, followed by a reception with light refreshments in the lower lobby. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168