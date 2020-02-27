Lecture: Carbon Friendly Forest
Presented by UVM Professor William Keeton
Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
UVM Professor of Forest Ecology, Bill Keeton directs the Carbon Dynamics Laboratory and is a Fellow in the Gund Institute for Environment. His research focuses on forest dynamics, riparian ecology, forest carbon, old-growth forests, and sustainable forest management. He holds a B.S. in Natural Resources, a Masters in Conservation Biology and Policy, and a Ph.D. in Forest Ecology. Free and open to the public.