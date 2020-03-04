Lecture with Cynthia Hawkins, PhD

Francisco Goya y Lucientes, (Spanish, 1746–1828). This presentation is made possible by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Hyde Collection will host guest speaker Cynthia Hawkins, PhD, for a presentation inspired by Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint. Dr. Hawkins is the Director of Galleries at SUNY Geneseo and received her PhD in American Studies and Philosophy from the University of Buffalo. This presentation is made possible by Humanities New York with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Free with museum admission. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.