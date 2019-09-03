Lecture: Flemming Heilmann - "The Unacceptable Face"

Author and World Traveler Flemming Heilmann

The Arts Center is pleased to welcome author Flemming Heilmann. He will discuss his book "The Unacceptable Face", the sequel to "Odyssey Uncharted: A World War II Childhood Adventure and Education Wrapped in Mid-20th Century History"

"The Unacceptable Face" begins as Heilmann disembarks in Cape Town to begin his real job, leading to 17 years there under apartheid. It then follows his career in Europe, Canada, and in the Land of the Free!

Free and open to the public.