Lecture: Musical Healing Repertories and Ecologies of Wellbeing in Uganda

Dr. Peter Hoesing, ethnomusicologist at Dakota State University College of Arts and Sciences, delivers a public lecture introducing his research on music and traditional healing in Uganda. His sustained scholarly engagement with public healing in East Africa builds on literature across humanities and social sciences to examine repertories of wellbeing and why they matter in the present ex-colonial context. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

